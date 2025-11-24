Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Magnite were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 368,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,160 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Maestria Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 1,434,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 105.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,853.08. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $683,750.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,509.58. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,504 shares of company stock worth $4,406,310. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

