Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 115.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 276,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Rithm Capital

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

