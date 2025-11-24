Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 647,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Howard M. Berk bought 4,082 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 9.0%

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

