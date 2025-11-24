Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 115,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Andersons by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $154,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,476.64. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.