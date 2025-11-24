Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 118.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 509.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after buying an additional 132,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 122,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $339.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $343.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.45 and a 200 day moving average of $298.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

