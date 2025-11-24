Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

