Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.30 Million in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $24.17 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

