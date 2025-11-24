Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $282,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PC Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $75.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $709.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

PC Connection Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.