Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of SPSC opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

