Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Corning by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.