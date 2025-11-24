Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 28.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in IonQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

