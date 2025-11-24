Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 47,766 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. $NCDL

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 48.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 36.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Miranda acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,700. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel bought 20,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 48,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,223.74. This represents a 71.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,850. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NCDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

