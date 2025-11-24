Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $212.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.19, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at $38,606,129.46. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

