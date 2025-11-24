Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $289,744,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.58 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.79.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.