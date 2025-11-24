Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1,095.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 521.74%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

