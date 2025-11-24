Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,791 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,902,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,478,000 after buying an additional 255,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,764,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,004,000 after acquiring an additional 669,729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,738,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,608,000 after acquiring an additional 110,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

