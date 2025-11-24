Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after buying an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $574,643. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Lyft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

