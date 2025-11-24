Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $212,865.12 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total transaction of $212,865.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,139.92. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Yuen Wupen sold 821 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $192,228.94.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Yuen Wupen sold 3,281 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $409,665.66.

On Monday, August 25th, Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50.

Lumentum Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $255.59 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $282.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

