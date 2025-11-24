Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $106.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

