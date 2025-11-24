Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $472.35 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $15,715,060. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

