Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,222 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $6,457,274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $567.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.20. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

