Llc Orca Holdings Sells 10,000 Shares of Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Stock

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,941,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,121,284. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position.

Llc Orca Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

CVE UCU opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.90. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCU shares. B. Riley upgraded Ucore Rare Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ucore Rare Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ucore Rare Metals

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.