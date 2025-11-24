Llc Orca Holdings Sells 10,000 Shares of Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Stock

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,941,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,121,284. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position.
Llc Orca Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 10th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
CVE UCU opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.90. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
