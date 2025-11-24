Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $120,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,167,000 after purchasing an additional 83,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $141,550,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 504,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,589,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $229.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.44. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

