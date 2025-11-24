Lift Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.08 Thousand (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Lift Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Lift Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar was first traded on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 5,217,642 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com.

Buying and Selling Lift Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 5,217,641.85655171. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99770448 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

