Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,205 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 133,778 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,290.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

