Lennar Corporation $LEN Stake Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Up 5.8%

Lennar stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

