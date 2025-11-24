Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:LMND opened at $67.29 on Monday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $467,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,986. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $136,824.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,664.98. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 30.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

