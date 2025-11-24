Legal & General Group Plc Sells 46,765 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,765 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.71% of Northern Trust worth $173,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 84.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 455,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $127.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

