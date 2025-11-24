Legal & General Group Plc Sells 44,749 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,248,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,749 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $190,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 1,763,562 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,237,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,263,000 after purchasing an additional 520,438 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,428,000 after purchasing an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,727,000 after purchasing an additional 781,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

