Legal & General Group Plc Sells 247,063 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.78% of Tractor Supply worth $217,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

