Legal & General Group Plc Sells 107,587 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,587 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.97% of CMS Energy worth $200,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 591,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 40,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Price Performance
CMS stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.
CMS Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
