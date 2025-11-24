Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.57% of Equifax worth $183,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equifax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $281.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This trade represents a 49.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

