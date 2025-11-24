Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.59% of CoStar Group worth $201,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $67.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

