Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of Zoom Communications worth $145,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $6,065,104.95. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,848 shares of company stock worth $32,508,712. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.