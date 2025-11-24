Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 70,436 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of GoDaddy worth $162,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.2%

GoDaddy stock opened at $126.92 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.94 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.