Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.46% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $150,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $73,020,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,345,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $604.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $618.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

