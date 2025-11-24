Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 94,012 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.92% of Akamai Technologies worth $224,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

