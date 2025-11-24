Legal & General Group Plc Has $211.81 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of Synchrony Financial worth $211,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.