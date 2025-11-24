Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,945 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $152,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $191.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Get Our Latest Report on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.