Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,102 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Carvana worth $188,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,520. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,864,775. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,452 shares of company stock valued at $137,402,532. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CVNA opened at $310.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.