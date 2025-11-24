Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 11,676 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.39% of Zscaler worth $190,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $70,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.7%

ZS opened at $275.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,018.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

