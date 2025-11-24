Legacy Financial Group Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

