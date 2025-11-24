Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,606 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Laureate Education worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $29.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.61. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 12.86%.Laureate Education’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

