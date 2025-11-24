Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,606 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Laureate Education worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Laureate Education Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $29.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.61. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
