Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 33,535 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 5.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $145,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $21,792,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

