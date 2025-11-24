Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,684 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Lam Research worth $881,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.84.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

