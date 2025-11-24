Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.81% of Labcorp worth $177,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,879,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 156,717 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Labcorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after buying an additional 624,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,445,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,000,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,995,000 after acquiring an additional 401,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.07.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.80 and a 200-day moving average of $264.44. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,817.32. This trade represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

