L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 460,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

