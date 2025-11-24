Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.55% of Kraft Heinz worth $167,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 48.2% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.