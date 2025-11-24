Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.29 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

