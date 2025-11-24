Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
About Kkr Credit Income Fund
The Trust is a listed investment trust investing in investment funds managed by KKR’s credit investment teams.
